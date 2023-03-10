Samantha Cain awake, responsive for first time since Ohio Twp. murder-suicide

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Samantha Cain, the 20-year-old Northern Kentucky University student who has spent more than a week unresponsive in a hospital bed, is awake and responsive, according to her friend, Macy Gamble.

Samantha has been fighting for her life since she was found shot among four other family members in a home in Ohio Township near New Richmond on February 27.

Provided by Tricia Bosse The New Richmond community is rallying around 20-year-old Samantha Cain, who remains in the hospital

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe 46-year-old Theresa Cain, Samantha's mother, shot Samanthan, 50-year-old Steven Cain, 74-year-old William Felton and 13-year-old Ethen Cain before shooting and killing herself. Officials said the belief is based on physical evidence, autopsy reports and the positioning of the family's bodies at the crime scene.

Law enforcement was at a home on Riebel Ridge Road Monday morning for a civil service call. Neighbors said the family living at the home was being evicted. While approaching the house, deputies heard multiple gunshots inside the residence. Clermont County's special response team entered the home and found five people shot.

Those close to the family spoke out after the shooting, describing friendly interactions and close ties.

When news of four people found dead in an Ohio Township home reached Steve's Critical Khaos bandmates, they immediately noticed the home in question.

"(We were) sending out text messages, calling him, hitting him up on social media and we weren't getting any reply backs," said bandmate Chris Marlow.

They found out their "friend and brother" had died.

On Friday, the band posted an update on Samantha's status to social media. They said she is stable and awake.

"They have taken her off the ventilator, she can squeeze your hand and hold it, she can track with her eyes everyone in the room, but is non-verbal," the post read. "This is such amazing progress. More to come."

Tricia Bosse, who lived next door to the Cains for more than seven years, said deputies came to their door and spoke to them on their doorbell camera to let them know what was happening.

Bosse said she remembers meeting Steve and Theresa when they moved into the home in the summer of 2015. She originally noticed Steve's Steelers t-shirt.

"I went down and ... he had on a Pittsburgh Steelers t-shirt, and we are die-hard Bengals fans, like, 'Hey, not too sure how this is going to go. We're Bengals fans you got that Steelers shirt,'" Bosse said.

Bosse said Steve told her the family moved from Connecticut so he could work at P&G — where she worked. She quickly got over the Steelers shirt and the two families bonded, watching over one another, their homes, spending summers together in the pool and watching their kids grow up

New Richmond Superintendent Tracey Miller said in a letter to parents that 13-year-old Ethan was a New Richmond Middle School student.

Provided by Tricia Bosse Middle schooler Ethan Cain, 13, was killed in a 'potential murder-suicide' in Ohio Township

"(He) was loved by students and staff alike and his loss leaves a tremendous hole in the heart of our district and our community," Miller said.

The district has also been rallying behind Samantha during her time in the hospital. Miller said she was on the academic team at New Richmond and is now a student at Northern Kentucky University.

"The entire New Richmond community is behind her in this fight," Miller said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Samantha's medical expenses as she remains hospitalized.