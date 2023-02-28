Watch Now
One person hospitalized after trailer exploded twice, caught fire

Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:20:42-05

GOSHEN, Ohio — One person was taken via AirCare to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a trailer in Goshen exploded twice and caught fire on Tuesday.

Goshen Twp. Fire Chief Ed Meyers said three people were inside the trailer when the first explosion happened, though two people were uninjured. Meyers said there was "significant fire" in the trailer when fire crews arrived and, while crews were inside, a secondary explosion happened.

No fire crew members were injured, Meyers said. The cause of the explosions and fire are still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

