As the school year wraps up, free summer resources and programs begin for families

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools students are officially on summer break as of Friday, and families have access to a full lineup of free programs across Cincinnati and Hamilton County to stay active, cool and connected.

The district has compiled a list of resources so families know exactly where to find them.

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library will serve free meals and snacks at certain branches Monday through Friday throughout the summer, beginning on May 29:

Outside of these times and locations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a dashboard to help families find access to free meals being served around Hamilton County and beyond.

Starting June 6, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission's "Rec at Nite" program will make Saturday evenings fun and safe for teens. The events are happening during Saturdays at four different CRC locations:



Evanston

Winton Hills

Lincoln

Hirsch

Rec at Nite is open to kids ages 12 through 17 and it's completely free. The events feature live DJs, open swim, e-sports, open gym play, food trucks and themed nights.

There will also be day camps, pools, spray grounds and cooling centers available to help kids beat the heat and stay busy — though Cincinnati Recreation Center pools will not open until June 6.

For families facing homelessness, CPS's Safe Sleep Lot will remain open this summer, providing a secure place to rest.

CPS also offers community summer programs and other free summer resources that are available to families over summer break.