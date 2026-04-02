Milford unveils new downtown development project ideas at State of the City

MILFORD, Ohio — City leaders unveiled a series of ideas Thursday to reshape downtown Milford and prepare for what Mayor Ralph Vilardo Jr. called “the next era” for the city while pledging to preserve the community's historic charm.

The State of the City presentation at the Little Miami Brewing Company Event Center offered residents a first look at plans that could bring new restaurants, retail spaces, housing and green gathering areas to the city’s core.

“Downtown certainly will be a focus tonight,” City Manager Benjamin Gunderson told the crowd. “We have such a unique downtown that we can use as a foundation to leverage. Development follows activity. People develop where the action is.”

One of the centerpiece concepts is a $15–$20 million “anchor project” near the Little Miami River and bike trail. Plans call for 50–60 new residential units along with amenities designed to take advantage of Milford’s natural assets, using the river and trail access to attract both residents and visitors.

City officials described what they call a “package deal” redevelopment that would combine two properties — the former bank site and the Fountain Specialist location — into a mix of offices, restaurants, housing and public space.

Here's what the "package deal" would look like:



Proposed plans for the bank site include 7,500 square feet of office space, 7,000 square feet of residential space, 4,500 square feet of restaurant space and 15 residential units, all designed to complement Milford's historic architecture

Some parking would remain, but upgrades to the building and streetscape are also included in the concept

Plans for the Fountain Specialist site include a mixed-use model inspired by Milford's 20 Bricks building that would add four to five townhouses, commercial space and a pocket park

Gunderson said pocket parks are one of his passions.

“They keep people in the downtown, create an ecosystem where people go to multiple places, not just one," Gunderson said.

The presentation also referenced the Rivers Edge project, a 350-unit residential development between Target and Cinemark. Estimated at $65–$70 million, officials say the project would redevelop long-vacant property, boost nearby businesses and attract more residents.

Renderings and plans shared by the City of Milford are available online. The proposed developments focus on the fountain area, the bank building and the riverfront corridor between Wooster Pike and the Little Miami River near Little Miami Brewing.

WATCH: What was unveiled at the State of the City and how Milford residents reacted

City of Milford gives residents first look at new downtown development plans

Vilardo said that no decisions have been made by the Milford City Council and that all projects remain at the conceptual stage.

“We are very cognizant in the importance of maintaining that historic charm … none of that will change,” Vilardo said. “Everything will be transparent and open to the public for their input.”

Vilardo said the visionary proposals are designed for a controlled, responsible growth that could unfold over the next five, 10 and even 15 years — building on Milford’s walkable downtown and the success of existing businesses.

“We are open for business,” Vilardo said. “But nothing that we saw tonight has been finalized, and we look forward to the input we’re going to get from the community. "

Business owners in Milford were quick to voice support for improvements. James Wolf, who has lived in the area for about 10 years and owns Hometown Clean, said adding to downtown’s recreational appeal could boost both local businesses and quality of life.

“To build on to the whole recreational aspect of Milford, to try and get more people on the river,” Wolf said, “And all the different restaurants and stuff is awesome.”

Wolf said he enjoys the community's feel, noting that Milford’s historic architecture and small-town camaraderie are key attractions.

Not all residents greeted the proposals without hesitation.

One longtime Milford resident — who declined to give his name — arrived at the event carrying a sign reading “Destroy Milford to Save It”.

For him, the phrase borrows from a Vietnam-era slogan and symbolizes the contradictions he sees in the push for redevelopment.

“I view it as a positive thing in a qualified way, in a way that respects the inherent fabric of this town,” he said. “They need to consider both the residential as well as the business communities … fair representation and compromise acceptable to all.”

The same resident also warned about parking pressures, recalling that traffic congestion has grown “exponentially” since the late 1980s. City officials acknowledged parking is an ongoing challenge and said a study is underway, with options like making Water Street one-way to increase availability.

Vilardo said the city will court developers interested in Milford’s properties, hold public meetings, consult the planning commission, manage zoning changes and solicit resident feedback.

“We want to make sure the community is part of every discussion,” Vilardo said.

The full State of the City presentation can be viewed on Milford’s website.

If there is something you want to see in Milford or problems that are not being addressed, reach out to dedicated Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz, who is always working to find solutions:

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