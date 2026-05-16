Police: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash on the Norwood Lateral

NORWOOD, Ohio — A person is dead after an early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash on the Norwood Lateral, the Norwood Police Department said.

Police said the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the 2.3-mile marker on the lateral.

First responders found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive, and they were transported to UC Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not reveal the identity of the driver or say what caused them to crash.

The eastbound lanes of the lateral were temporarily shut down Saturday morning due to the crash. They have since reopened.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the crash, police said. WCPO 9 has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.