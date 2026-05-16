Police: 37-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle driver in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — A 37-year-old man was killed late Friday night in a pedestrian crash in Fort Wright, the Kenton County Police Department said.

Police said officers from the Kenton County Police Department, Taylor Mill Police Department, Covington Police Department and the Fort Wright Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Madison Pike and Highland Pike for a traffic crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators found that a 76-year-old man was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza north on Madison Pike when a 37-year-old man was crossing Madison Pike outside of a crosswalk. As the 76-year-old man was driving, he struck the 37-year-old, who was wearing all dark clothing at the time of the crash, continued north a short distance on Madison Pike and then turned around to locate the crash site before stopping his vehicle, police said.

The 37-year-old man was located in the grass near an entrance to a gas station along Madison Pike. He was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Hospital, police said.

Police have not named the man killed in the crash pending notification of next of kin.

The Kenton County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Any witnesses or people with information regarding the crash are asked to contact Sgt. Charles Duncan at 859-392-1955.