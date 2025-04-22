'It’s a really good feeling, win or lose' | Milford students create meal that could end up at all Ohio schools

MILFORD, Ohio — Wearing aprons and gripping spatulas, a group of local students prepares a dish they hope will land on lunch trays in schools across Ohio.

Students at Milford Junior High School have created the Sizzlin’ Honey-Glazed Cluck & Spud Delight for the Ohio Student Chef Showcase finals. The program is run by the Ohio Department of Education, and this is the first year of the competition.

Schools across the state had an opportunity to submit a different recipe that students came up with on their own. They are challenged to create meals that adhere to the National School Lunch Guidelines and must stay within a strict budget of $4.45 per meal.

WATCH: Students prepare their standout dish for school feedback ahead of the state competition

Milford Junior High students heading to Ohio's first-ever student chef showcase

"When deciding, we were thinking about some things we already know that we like to eat, and then we took what we know about other people and basically like kinda like summed it up," said Alexis Rose, an eighth grader on the team.

The 'Cooking Classy' team of Alexis, Milynn, Bella, Melissa and Charlotte crafted a grilled chicken sandwich with glazed carrots and a baked potato. Their creation was led by team leader and Director of Nutrition Services Tanika Danner.

"They only picked five finalist groups to make it and cook in real time in front of the judges," Danner said. "So it's a competition that wants to showcase the harvest of the month and try to get kids excited about eating more fruits and vegetables, looking at the whole plate. It’s actually pretty exciting."

The competition mirrors the popular reality cooking show "Chopped." Not only are they gaining important culinary skills, but if the team wins, their recipe will be featured in lunchrooms across the state.

"I’ll feel good either way — like we still get to go and compete with all these other amazing teams," eighth grader Charlotte Beal said. "It’s a really good feeling, win or lose."

The students also had the opportunity to present their dishes in front of their parents ahead of the competition scheduled for May 9, giving them a taste of what to expect and for feedback in a survey they will present to a panel of judges.

"This is good — that's really good," one student said after tasting the meal.

The positive feedback didn't just come from peers. Milford Superintendent John Spieser also chimed in with approval.

"Tastes just like my mom's," Spieser said.

The Milford team will have two hours to create their meal live in front of judges against the other top four finalists on May 9 at Columbus State Community College. If they win, they'll also receive a championship banner to hang in the school.

"I am very confident in their skills — they're going to rock it," said Danner.