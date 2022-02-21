Blue Ash Chili to close for part of Wednesday to film episode for Food Network

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash Chili will once again be featured on a Food Network show.

The restaurant announced that it will close for a portion of Wednesday, February 23 to film with the "Triple D Nation" show, which is hosted by Guy Fieri.

This is the second time the eatery has been on Food Network. The first time came back in 2010 when Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives featured the restaurant, also with host Guy Fieri.

The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. after the filming crew leaves.

Blue Ash Chili also said they would celebrate National Chili Day the following day on Thursday, February 24, offering 3 cheese coneys for just $5.

Blue Ash Chili has been open since 1969, but recently moved its original, standalone location to just down the road from its original spot after the location was bought out for "redevelopment."