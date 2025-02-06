Fire chief: 1 dead, 2 injured in Milford house fire

MILFORD, Ohio — One person has died and two people are hurt due to a fire in Milford, according to the Milford Community Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire on Elizabeth Street, a small side street across from the park on Main Street, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Mark Baird with the Milford Community Fire Department said when they arrived at the scene, the building was fully involved, which caused immediate concern for the people inside the house and the safety of those in the neighboring homes.

Baird said the structure did partially collapse.

According to Baird, a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation, while another man refused transport and appeared to be okay.

Ally Kraemer | WCPO Firefighters battle flames at a Milford house fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.