Air Care called to multi-vehicle crash in Milford, dispatchers say

MILFORD, Ohio — Air Care was called to a multi-vehicle crash blocking part of Milford Parkway, Hamilton County dispatchers said Friday night.

Dispatchers said crews responded to a crash involving at least three vehicles at the intersection of Rivers Edge Rive and Milford Parkway. They could not report any injuries, but said UC Air Care was called to the scene.

Milford Parkway is blocked at Chambers Drive, dispatchers said.

