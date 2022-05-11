1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after Warren County crash

MASSIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Warren County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said they received a report at around noon about a one-vehicle crash on Harveysburg Road near Wilmington Road. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead and others seriously injured.

Officials said a 2005 Chevy was heading southbound on Harveysburg Road when its right side tires drive off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, lost control and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned and both people inside were ejected.

First responders pronounced 42-year-old Abby Lee Brown of Xenia dead at the scene. Medics performed CPR on a man inside the car. He was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

