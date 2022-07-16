Officials investigate fatal crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Miami Township, the township's fire department said.
Police shut down Branch Hill-Guinea Pike between Epworth Road and Miami Trails Drive at around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a crash. While officials at the scene did not say what happened, a WCPO reporter said a bicycle was laying on the road.
There was no word on how many people died. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.
Branch Hill Guinea is closed at Epworth due to a fatal accident. @MiamiTwpPD on scene. #cincytraffic @Local12 @WCPO @WLWT @FOX19 @Enquirer @ClermontEng @OSHP pic.twitter.com/kaVgt4Y9lh— MiamiTwp FireEMS (@MiamiTwpFD) July 16, 2022
