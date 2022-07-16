Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyMiami Township Clermont

Actions

Officials investigate fatal crash in Miami Township

Miami Township fatal crash
Tyler Pistor/WCPO
Miami Township fatal crash
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 23:50:49-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Miami Township, the township's fire department said.

Police shut down Branch Hill-Guinea Pike between Epworth Road and Miami Trails Drive at around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a crash. While officials at the scene did not say what happened, a WCPO reporter said a bicycle was laying on the road.

There was no word on how many people died. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
OSHP: Milford man dead after crash near I-275 in Miami Township
Madeira officer fired after allegedly stealing from Miami Township hardware store
'They saved lives today': Woman dead after exchanging gunfire with Miami Township police

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.