Officials investigate fatal crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials are investigating a fatal crash in Miami Township, the township's fire department said.

Police shut down Branch Hill-Guinea Pike between Epworth Road and Miami Trails Drive at around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a crash. While officials at the scene did not say what happened, a WCPO reporter said a bicycle was laying on the road.

There was no word on how many people died. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

