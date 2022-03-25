Madeira officer fired after allegedly stealing from Miami Township hardware store

MADEIRA, Ohio — A Madeira police officer was fired after he allegedly stole from a home improvement store in Miami Township.

According to a press release, the Madeira Police Department placed 32-year-old Daniel Spears on administrative leave March 14 after Miami Township officials told them Spears was accused of theft in Clermont County. A patrol officer, Spears had worked in Madeira for nearly two years.

Miami Township Police charged Spears with five counts of misdemeanor theft March 15. His employment was terminated March 18.

"The Madeira Police Department and its officers pride themselves on their integrity and honesty not only during their service to the Madeira community, but also in their personal lives," the department said in a statement. "Dishonest acts of any kind will not be tolerated and go against the fundamental values of our agency."

Court records show Spears pleaded not guilty. His next hearing is scheduled for April 5.

