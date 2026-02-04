Miami Township hotel closed due to 'emergency repairs,' inspectors say serious structural issues found

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anyone looking for a reservation at the Hilton Garden Inn on Tri-Ridge Boulevard in Miami Township will have to find another place to stay.

There are notices across the building's doors that read, "Due to Emergency Repairs to the hotel and related minor renovations that is required the hotel is now closed. At this time, we do not have an estimate on a re-opening date."

Miami Township Fire & EMS sent out a media release Tuesday afternoon, stating that "interior structural issues were identified within the building that will require evaluation and repair." The local fire department said inspections were conducted by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office, the Clermont County Building Department and Miami Township Fire & EMS.

I reached out to the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office and was told that after "significant structural hazards" were found in the hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn voluntarily closed.

Miami Township Fire and EMS wrote in the media release that the hotel was ordered to vacate by the Clermont County Building Department as of Jan. 26, 2026.

The State Fire Marshal's office sent me four inspection reports, with dates in October, November, December and January.

The final report, dated Jan. 23 by the State Fire Marshal's Office, described a violation on the entire property as "Interior of structure not in good repair or structurally sound."

Miami Township's fire department wrote that the hotel's management and ownership will put together a repair plan and work to fix the hotel.

I spoke with Matthew Sanscrainte, who said he was the assistant general manager at the hotel.

“I feel that this hotel should have been taken care of a lot better," Sanscrainte said.

I read in the October inspection report from the State Fire Marshal's Office that he walked through the property with the inspector. I asked what the fire marshal noticed inside the hotel.

"When they walked through, they noticed a lot of buckling on the second floor. So they were asking exactly, you know, has this been here for some time?" Sanscrainte said. "I just arrived at the property, probably four months into my job, so I said this has been here for some time. They started opening up multiple doors. Once those doors were opened, they then realized that the actual rooms were coming out of the foundation."

Miami Township Fire & EMS identified the owner as MCR Loveland LLC, part of MCR Hotels. I reached out to MCR Hotels through the company's email for media requests for comment and am still waiting to hear back.

Sanscrainte said that because the hotel shut down, he and other workers lost their jobs.

"I want to know why we didn’t take care of the property," Sanscrainte said.

We also found an OSHA inspection regarding the hotel on the agency's website. I reached out to OSHA representatives and was told in an automatic email reply that, due to the partial government shutdown, I would get a response after funding is restored to the government. President Donald Trump signed a funding bill on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office told me that the Clermont County Building Code Official is the lead agency for follow-up orders. The building must complete repairs and pass inspections for it to be reopened, according to the state office.