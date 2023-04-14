Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyMiami Township Clermont

Actions

Miami Township crews battle fire at Jeff's Quick Stop

First responders urge people to avoid the area
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Jeff's Quick Stop fire.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 09:11:20-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Miami Township Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a fire at a convenient store.

Jeff's Quick Stop on Bridge Street and Skinner Street in Miami Township has heavy smoke pouring form the top of the building. There appears to be heavy damage to much of the inside of the store.

First responders are warning people to avoid the area.

Investigators have not said if they know how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated one more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Miami Township fire chief on administrative leave 'pending an investigation'
'Kids can't learn if they're not here': Local schools spend big to keep students, staff healthy
'She's fearless': Loveland 13-year-old has published two books — and she's not done yet

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Teen accused in alleged Middletown HS bomb hoax found not guilty Coroner: 1 dead in Anderson Township motorcycle crash Middletown woman accused of killing husband declared competent for trial

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.