Miami Township crews battle fire at Jeff's Quick Stop

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Miami Township Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a fire at a convenient store.

Jeff's Quick Stop on Bridge Street and Skinner Street in Miami Township has heavy smoke pouring form the top of the building. There appears to be heavy damage to much of the inside of the store.

First responders are warning people to avoid the area.

Investigators have not said if they know how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are operating at the scene of a structure for at Jeff’s Quick Stop in @MiamiTwpOH on Bridge St & Skinner. Please avoid the area due to crews working and traffic congestion @WLWT @Local12 @WCPO @FOX19 @700wlw @917wvxu @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/QlOdGOiJ13 — MiamiTwp FireEMS (@MiamiTwpFD) April 14, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated one more information becomes available.

