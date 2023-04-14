'She's fearless': Loveland 13-year-old has published two books — and she's not done yet

LOVELAND, Ohio — At just 13 years old, one Loveland Middle School student has already published two books.

Despite her young age, seventh-grader Abigail Boyle said becoming an author has been her dream "for a really long time."

Her parents, Rob and Melani, said Boyle has been writing since she was five.

"I think, really, when she was in first grade and she got to check the books out at the library, that's when she was like, 'This is what I want to do. I want my books in the library for other kids to check out,'" Melani Boyle said.

She wrote her first book, Alex's Adventures, at 7 years old. Her second book, "A Fox's Tail," was published in 2022.

"It's amazing," Rob Boyle said. "She's fearless. ... If we have a good idea, we're great at talking ourselves out of doing it, where she just is full-steam ahead and sees it through to the end. So, it's a good lesson."

During her spring break, Boyle returned to the very library she frequents — this time to have a discussion with other children who dream of becoming published authors.

"It is beyond impressive," said Kaya Burgin, manager of the Loveland Branch Library. "Hearing her story is very inspiring to me — even as an adult, I want to go and write a story now. Like she can do it, I can do it."

Boyle said she has no plans to let up. She said her friends are excited for her to become the next best-selling author, and she wants to help others have a similar journey.

"That's one of the reasons that I started this," Boyle said. "Because I know that there are people out there who have ideas and they just don't really know how to start it ... so that's been my whole goal, is to just inspire others."

Her advice to aspiring authors?

"If you have an idea, just go for it," said Boyle. "Even if it's something that's completely out of the blue or it's something that's really far away like a dream that you don't think that you're gonna make, still go for it because you don't know how you're gonna end up — I mean, look at me!"

Boyle said she has already written a sequel to "A Fox's Tail," she's just waiting for it to be edited. Readers can find her book at Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library branches.

MORE POSITIVELY CINCINNATI

'We have a lot to be inspired by': Tri-State mom writes book inspired by her son's outlook on life

WATCH: Corryville barber goes viral with heartwarming haircut video of boy with Down syndrome

'I wanted to see ... who helped me survive': Teen reunites with Cincinnati nurse who helped save her life