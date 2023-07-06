Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in Clermont County jail cell

BATAVIA, Ohio — An inmate at the Clermont County Jail has died after officials said he was found unresponsive inside his cell Wednesday afternoon.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said correctional staff found 59-year-old Joseph Lisath unresponsive just after 3:15 p.m. Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts and called for EMS by 3:21 p.m.

EMS arrived at the jail at 3:30 p.m. and continued treatment until around 4 p.m., when Lisath was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said Lisath had no visible injuries, saying foul play is not suspected. His body is being taken to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Lisath was booked into the jail on July 3 for a probation violation. He was originally charged with OVI as well as possession of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

The investigation into Lisath's death is ongoing.

