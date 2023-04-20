Former Hamilton County deputy sentenced to 18 months for smuggling marijuana into jail

CINCINNATI — A former Hamilton County deputy was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Thursday for smuggling marijuana and tobacco into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jason Robinson, 22, was arrested in April 2022 and pleaded guilty in March 2023 to two third-degree felony counts of illegal conveyance into a correctional facility while he was working was a corrections officer.

According to documents obtained through a public records request, deputies at the Hamilton County Justice Center conducted a search of cells and found "excessive amounts" of marijuana and tobacco. Deputies reported confiscating roughly 3/4 of a pound.

Robinson was sentenced on Thursday to spend 18 months in prison.

"Our mission is to protect and serve Hamilton County with accountability, transparency, dignity and respect," said Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey in a statement. "Whenever a breach of that mission occurs, it must be addressed with appropriate consequences."

Robinson was arrested by the Regional Narcotics Unit when he reported for his shift on April 10, 2022; he was no longer employed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office by the next day.