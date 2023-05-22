Police: Kenton County inmate dies after he was assaulted by cellmate

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man in the Kenton County Detention Center was allegedly assaulted by his cellmate and died from his injuries, according to Kenton County police.

Police said they were called to the jail around 3 p.m. on Sunday because an inmate was not breathing. When they got there, police said they discovered 61-year-old John Daulton had been assaulted by another inmate in the jail.

Police said 32-year-old Johnathan Maskiell, from Vanceburg, Ky., assaulted Daulton while the two of them were housed together in one cell. Daulton was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Maskiell was initially charged with assault in the incident, but since Daulton's death police said they are working with prosecutors to upgrade the charges he faces. Maskiell is still being held in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000.

He was in the detention center on an assault charge originally, according to jail records. He is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.