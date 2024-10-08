'I don't really feel like he's gone' | Families, friends remember the 5 people killed in Goshen Twp. crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family and friends are continuing to mourn after five people were killed in a crash in Goshen Township early Sunday morning.

People have gathered at a memorial, which has been growing at the intersection where the crash took place.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a driver in a Chrysler, which had three passengers, and a driver in a Subaru, which had one passenger, collided at the intersection of State Route 28 and Edenton Pleasant Plain Road.

Five people were killed in the crash: 25-year-old Mathew Penny, 19-year-old Chloe Love, 18-year-old Dezmen Jernigan, 43-year-old Dustin McDole and 41-year-old Andrea Iery.

Penny was driving the Chrysler with Love, Jernigan, and a third passenger who remains in the hospital, while McDole was driving the Subaru with Irey.

The deadly crash has left families in shock and disbelief.

“It’s indescribable… it’s indescribable," said Dezmen Jernigan's mother Jeri.

The mother described the man her son had become fondly.

"Any bad situation, any mood you're in, he could make you laugh," she said.

The Jernigan Family Dezmen Jernigan

Jernigan's sister, Destiny, said she hoped for a miracle in the moment she learned of the crash.

“I called every contact in my phone, everyone I knew was at that party, everyone who I knew he hung out with," she said. "I got a hold of a couple of people, and I got put in a group chat and they all said they heard there was an accident and that people had died."

His sister said she still was unable to get any answers.

“I called my dad and I said, 'Hey Dad did Dezmen make it home last night?' He said, 'No, he was with Ayden at a party," she said.

The family told WCPO 9 that Dezmen was getting close to graduating high school, but now they have to plan his funeral.

Jeri Jernigan said that they are asking the public for support and assistance with funeral costs to be able to bring Dezmen's body to their home state of Alabama. Donations can be made to the family's GoFundMe.

Two other GoFundMe's have been set up for other victims.

Fundraisers have been set up for 19-year-old Chloe Love and 25-year-old Mathew Penny.

Chassity Leder Chloe Love

Michael Penny Mathew Penny

As people continue to gather near the crash site with flowers, balloons and candles, family members say they're grateful for the support.

"It actually means a lot, to like, know that Dezmen has so many people that really love him and care about him and miss him," his sister said.

Friends of Jernigan showed WCPO 9 matching cross tattoos they had on their thumbs, saying he also had one of the tattoos. They also said they plan on getting more tattoos to honor Dezmen, of his birthday and the day he was killed.