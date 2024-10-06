Watch Now
Five dead in Pleasant Plain crash

Blake Sheely/WCPO
PLEASANT PLAIN, Oh — There are five fatalities from a car crash Sunday morning in Pleasant Plain. Police are active on the scene on OH-28.

Multiple police cars and fire trucks gathered outside The Bronze Bell Bar and Grill to investigate the cause behind the deadly crash between two vehicles early in the morning.

“In a decade I’ve never seen anything like this in this area,” a woman who works in the bar said.

WCPO will remain on the scene to gather updates as they come in.

