Human remains found in Clermont County identified as man reported missing in 2022

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Human remains found in Clermont County last month have been identified as a Felicity man who was reported missing more than three years ago.

The coroner's office said remains were found in the 1500 block of Barger Road in Washington Township on April 19. DNA testing results confirmed the identity of those remains was Roger Shane Bruce, a man reported missing by his family in January 2022.

During an investigation into Bruce's death, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said Washington Township resident Zachary Scott called 911 two days before Bruce was reported missing, claiming he had overdosed on drugs and was unresponsive in a vehicle.

Scott said he administered Narcan and then disconnected the call. On a call back, Scott told dispatchers Bruce drove away after regaining consciousness.

Detectives searched the area and tried to find the vehicle Scott described, but never located Scott or Bruce. When detectives interviewed Scott one day later, they said he changed his story. A Clermont County grand jury indicted Scott on one count of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence in Bruce's death.

Now, years later, Bruce's remains have been recovered.

"This identification brings a measure of closure to a tragic and prolonged period of uncertainty," Clermont County Coroner Dr. Brian Treon said in a release. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Bruce’s family as they navigate this difficult time."

The sheriff's office is still investigating Bruce's death. Anyone with information is asked to call their Investigations Unit.