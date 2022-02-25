'Historic' relief coming to Clermont County drivers in 2022

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Drivers navigating through potholes and road patches in Clermont County will soon get some relief.

Leaders dedicated a historic amount of money to improve driving conditions this year.

County Engineer Jeremy Evans said his team usually has $2 million to resurface and repair about 15 miles of roadway each year. This week, he secured $4 million more. So, in 2022, he said crews can improve 45 miles of roadway.

County Commissioners approved the allotment Wednesday. They had the extra money due to the American Rescue Plan that rose from the pandemic. The county received $40 million. So far, it has only spent the $4 million to the road project.

It will be the largest road improvement program in county history.

You may recognize those that made the list to be fixed. One stretch includes Clough Pike from McMann Road and Gleneste-Withamsville Road is part of the plan. Round Bottom Road from the Hamilton County line to U.S. 50 is also part of the deal.

“We evaluate our roads based on condition, and we factor in things like traffic volumes to determine which ones need to be done first,” said Evans.

“Economic development, we always talk, is tied to roads, you know? Better commute times are better for business,” said Evans.

He said it will also mean more jobs for those who can join road crews.

Bidding begins next month. Work could start as soon as April and finish this year.