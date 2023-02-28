Woman hospitalized after she was shot by Goshen police

GOSHEN, Ohio — A woman was shot by police in Goshen, Ohio on Tuesday after officers said she brandished a gun and pointed it toward police.

Goshen Township Police said officers responded to a home on Pleasant Renner Road at around 9:38 a.m. after receiving reports of a 55-year-old woman with a gun who was suicidal.

As officers responded, they were told a family member in the home had disarmed the woman. However, when police arrived they said she pulled out a second gun and pointed it at an officer. The officer was able to retreat from the house with a family member, Goshen police said.

After officers established a perimeter around the home, the Clermont County Special Response Team was activated, police said, but before they could arrive the woman pointed a gun toward officers from the front door of the home.

An officer on the scene fired their weapon, hitting the woman, police said. She was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare, where police said she is stable.

No officers or other people at the scene were injured, according to Goshen police.

The Goshen Township Police Department has called the Ohio Bureau of Investigations (BCI) to conduct an independent investigation on the shooting, police said. The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office also has officials at the scene.