PD: Man dead after shooting in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Clermont County Monday night, according to a post on the Goshen Township Police Department's Facebook page.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of State Route 28.

Police said first responders found an adult man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died on the scene.

The man's identity will not be released until the family is notified, according to the Facebook post.

Goshen Township Police Department said a "person of interest" is in custody. Police also recovered a firearm that was involved in the shooting, according to the Facebook post.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goshen Township Police Department at 513-722-3200.