OSHP: Juvenile killed, 2 hospitalized in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A juvenile is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. troopers responded to a crash on State Route 28 at milepost 7 in Goshen Township.

Investigators determined a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by a juvenile, was traveling southwest on State Route 28 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, as it was traveling northeast on State Route 28.

The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. They were not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The driver and passenger in the Colorado sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Bethesda North Hospital. They were wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. 

The crash remains under investigation, the OSHP said.

 

