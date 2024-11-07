Man arrested, facing murder charge after death of baby he claimed fell off changing table

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man in Goshen now faces a murder charge for the death of a toddler who he'd claimed fell off a changing table, according to court documents.

According to court records, Andrew Kammerer is facing one charge of aggravated murder and one charge of felonious assault for the child's death.

An affidavit filed in court says Goshen police officers responded to a home on East Meadowbrook Drive at around 6:49 a.m. on Monday, after Kammerer called 911. He'd told dispatchers the child was experiencing breathing problems after a fall.

Court records say Kammerer told Goshen officers during an interview that he was changing the child when she fell from the changing table. He told officers she was face-down on the floor and he picked her up and called 911, then performed CPR as instructed by dispatchers until EMS services arrived.

While officers were on their way, they were told the child had stopped breathing; first responders took her to Bethesda North Hospital, but she was later transferred to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and placed on life support.

The child succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:18 p.m. that same day, according to the affidavit.

A report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office sent the next morning listed 3-month-old Evelyn Kammerer as having died Monday at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, though the circumstances of her death were still noted as "pending."

Court records say an MRI showed "a substantial amount of hemorrhaging" around the girl's brain. After she died, coroners performed an autopsy on Tuesday which showed significant internal trauma to her brain, spinal column and liver.

"The injuries found during the autopsy were inconsistent with an accidental fall and were non-accidental," the affidavit reads.