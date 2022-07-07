GOSHEN, Ohio — Goshen Township Administrator Steve Pegram said the township will not be addressing its weather siren system after part of it didn't go off before Wednesday's EF2 tornado in Goshen, saying it's outdated technology that shouldn't be relied on.

Pegram held a press conference Thursday to address the tornado, its damage and what the township's next steps are going forward. As of Thursday, damage assessments were being carried out throughout the township, which Pegram said had 150 to 200 buildings damaged.

The tornado is one of, if not the most severe tornado Goshen has seen in the last 10 to 15 years, Pegram said.

Pegram noted that the sirens didn't go off in Goshen, but he said those warning sirens shouldn't be a primary resource for residents.

"The first thing we would tell people is, outdoors warning sirens are just that, they're outdoor warning sirens," Pegram said. "They were designed as very old technology back in the day when really it was to alert people that were playing outside and people that were working outside."

He went on to add that residents are not supposed to hear the sirens in their homes.

"It's not a primary source of notification. A lot of people rely on it for that," Pegram said. "But that's really not the purpose, and it's really old technology."

Pegram recommended people follow any of the agencies — such as the Ohio Emergency Management Agency or county and local police and fire departments — that will push out weather phone notifications and alerts. The WCPO app is also a useful weather resource tool, where you can get push alerts about severe weather threats. Click here for the Apple Store and here for Google Play.

"The most effective thing is putting the app on your phone so you get the weather alert," Pegram said. "That's how I got alerted, and literally [my phone] went off and 30 seconds later the tornado hit."

Pegram said it's all about efficiency, and that people will get a better alert through those apps than a siren system, which is why he doesn't plan on addressing the systems and the fact that they didn't go off in such a dire situation.

"So, the infrastructure's not there and it's just old technology," Pegram said. "We maintain the systems we have, but we didn't have cellphones 20 years ago so we relied on sirens, now we have cellphones."

Cleanup underway after tornado hits Goshen

