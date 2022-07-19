GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Goshen Township trustees are trying to streamline the permit application process for victims of this month's EF2 tornado.

The goal is to make things easier for residents looking to rebuild.

The board will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to explore options.

Permits are still required, but zoning permit fees were temporarily suspended for tornado victims until August 8.

The board discussed the issue at last week’s meeting. Speakers noted that buildings had to be rebuilt safely, but the process should be made easier for those impacted by the tornado.

It is estimated that at least 150 buildings were damaged in the storm.

At last week’s meeting, the board directed the zoning director and zoning counsel to look for ways to streamline applications. On Tuesday, trustees will hear those recommendations and could take action.

