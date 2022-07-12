GOSHEN, Ohio — Clean-up continues in Goshen as the community starts to transition into the next phase of recovery.

After the tornado hit, Goshen High School turned into a central location for help and support services. As needs change, the American Red Cross and the Clermont County EMA have decided to close the overnight shelter. It was open for five nights and will be closed starting Monday.

“We haven’t seen a great need for people to come here and spend the night at max we’ve had four people,” said the American Red Cross Regional Communications Director Marita Salkowski for Central and Southern Ohio.

However, Salkowski said they will still be in Goshen helping the community but their presence may look different.

“The Red Cross is not leaving Goshen at all. I mean this is a situation where we’re here to stay to help the people that need us,” she said. “Even though the sheltering operation is closed, we still have case workers and disaster relief workers at Goshen High School. We’re going to be here at least until Wednesday and then we’re going to reevaluate that situation.”

Clean-up continues in Goshen as the town figures out what’s next. I’ve seen trucks driving in and out of Goshen all day carrying trees and debris. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/BABUxsq92u — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) July 11, 2022

The Red Cross has provided financial assistance to 100 individuals and disaster recovery referrals to over 52 households, as of July 10.

Randy Lemon is the Red Cross Shelter Manager at Goshen who said it was time to close the sleeping quarters.

“When we open a shelter, we’re always looking to close it as quickly as possible," Lemon said. "We need to get the clients back on track and be responsible for their own recovery."

Monday was also the last day Goshen Lions Club volunteers would be serving hot meals outside the high school. The American Red Cross said they have provided 400 meals to the community since Sunday.

The food pantry set up at the high school will also move to the Goshen Food Pantry, starting on Tuesday.

Darrell Edwards, superintendent of Goshen Local Schools, said the high school will continue to serve as a resource to the community.

“We opened our doors because we knew there would be a need to be met, immediate food needs, immediate cleaning supplies, a place where people could come to get help, hot food,” Edwards said.

He added the recovery process will take months.

“Next is continuing to care for our family, it’s continuing to clean up in the community,” said Edwards. "The people here are what make this place special, and it’s going to be Goshen. It's going to be one giant family and it may look a little different but it’s going to be one giant family.”