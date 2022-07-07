Watch Now
Goshen tornado: Here's how you can help those affected

Goshen officials: 'We need people to stop coming to take control or offer assistance'
Eric Beavers and employees inside an Allstate agency in Goshen had about 10 seconds to run for cover when a tornado hit. As they ran under a table, the ceiling crashed down and walls were blown out.
GOSHEN, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday that an EF2 tornado hit Goshen in Clermont County when dangerous storms swept across the Tri-State on Wednesday. To help those impacted by the tornado, local organizations have already begun gearing up, accepting donations from anyone looking to help.

Thousands of people remain without power and 150-200 buildings containing homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. Officials announced on Thursday the area will likely remain without power for days.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Goshen High School; You can donate to their efforts here. At the shelter, the Red cross is supplying food, water and shelter for those affected. Oxygen tanks will also be available for residents without power who need access.

Across the Tri-State, communities are already coming together to gather donations and provide outreach for victims of the tornado.

On Friday, community members can drop off donations for the Goshen community at Anderson High School, at the Forest Road entrance, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

A makeshift donation site has also begun to spring up outside of Goshen High School where victims are sheltering.

Steve Pegram, Goshen Township administrator, said during a press conference on Thursday that people who don't have a reason to travel to Goshen should stay away, even if they're only hoping to help.

"We don't need any help," said Pegram. "Don't need anyone self-dispatching. Nobody coming out with chainsaws. We're coordinating that response right now. We have plenty of units in staging as you can see behind us that don't have an emergency to respond to. We need people to stop coming to take control or offer assistance."

We will continue to update this story as we learn of more ways to donate in support of the Goshen community.

