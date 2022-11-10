3 teens arrested, found with an AR-15, AK-47 and shotgun in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio — Three teens were arrested after being found with multiple guns inside their vehicle early Thursday morning, Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose said.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near a neighborhood along State Route 28. When they arrived, police found vehicles struck by bullets but no people, Rose said.

According to Rose, an officer saw a vehicle fleeing. Other officers pulled the vehicle over on State Route 48 near Paxton Road.

Officers found an AR-15, AK-47 and a 12-gauge shotgun, Rose said. The teens also had multiple loaded magazines and spent shell casings. They were placed under arrest.

Police didn't say why the teens had the guns or what they planned to do with them, but they are investigating further.

READ MORE:

Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75, Cincinnati police say

Ohio State Highway Patrol: 21-year-old killed in Batavia Township crash

'It's stress, it's trauma': Expert weighs in on string of swatting incidents at Ohio schools