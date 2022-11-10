'It's stress, it's trauma': Expert weighs in on string of swatting incidents at Ohio schools

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati Public Schools campuses are the latest in the Tri-State to deal with swatting situations, according to the district.

In a statement, CPS said the district received "multiple social media and text threats (Wednesday) that appear to be swatting incidents."

Gamble Montessori High School was placed under a "lockout" as Cincinnati police investigated. Police cars could also be seen at Shroder High School, which also experienced a swatting situation, according to the district.

The two swatting situations come after a string of similar incidents across the Tri-State earlier in the school year. In September, a fake active shooter report shut down Princeton High School and Middle School.

Just one week earlier, a fake threat closed Pleasant Run Middle and Elementary. Kids could be heard laughing in the background of a 911 call. A young girl now faces charges for it.

“This happening quite often and in too many locations,” said Mac Hardy, the Director of Operations for the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Fake threats have been reported at schools all across the country.

“It seems to be more of a copycat type of incidents that are going on,” Hardy said. “They do something because they think it might be funny or it might be amusing to them in some way.”

Hardy said threats must be taken seriously and often elicit a large police presence.

“When these officers are moving to the scene, it is dangerous,“ he said.

The response can pull resources away from other areas of the community.

Some lawmakers in Ohio are hoping to make swatting a felony. If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and fines and restitution worth thousands of dollars.

Swatting is already a felony in Kentucky, after a new law was signed into effect earlier this year.

“We don't even think about the mental toll that's taken on the students inside of the school,” said Hardy. “Even if they don't go into a lockdown, even if they determined this is a hoax right away, just that thought going through their heads. It’s stress. It’s trauma.”

