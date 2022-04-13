Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcycle crash seriously injuries 2 in Clermont County

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 6:58 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 06:58:40-04

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Clermont County seriously injured two people.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. on SR 727 in Wayne Township.

Investigators said a man was a riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Softail northeast on SR 727 and could not make a curve. The motorcycle then drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

Both the man and a woman passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries, police said. Both were flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Troopers said neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators currently do not know if alcohol or drug impairment played a role in the crash.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

More local news:
Inflation hits 40 year high Badin High School baseball coach reaches milestone victory Norwood High School names its new head football coach

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.