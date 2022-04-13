Motorcycle crash seriously injuries 2 in Clermont County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Clermont County seriously injured two people.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. on SR 727 in Wayne Township.

Investigators said a man was a riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Softail northeast on SR 727 and could not make a curve. The motorcycle then drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

Both the man and a woman passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries, police said. Both were flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Troopers said neither were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators currently do not know if alcohol or drug impairment played a role in the crash.

The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.