Clermont County honors 5 women veterans in first all-female medal ceremony

OWENSVILLE, Ohio — The Clermont County Veterans Service Commission held a medal ceremony at Pattison Park in Owensville Wednesday to recognize and honor local women veterans.

Courtney Nelson, Susan Sharp, Jessica Quatromani, Lindsey Miller and Michele Pennington were all honored. Miller, a senior master sergeant in the Air Force, said joining the United Stated Armed Forces put her on a positive path she believes she would not have been on otherwise.

“The Air Force saved my life, and I'm totally in debt to the Air Force for that,“ Miller said.

Miller grew up in Goshen where she said many around her struggled with drug addiction.

“I really do credit the Air Force for saving my life and getting me out of the opioid pandemic that my friends were starting down,” Miller said. “I was able to actually leave and start on a career path that I wouldn't have had staying here in Ohio.”

Miller and her husband both served in the Air Force. While they served at the same time, she noted she faced different challenges as a woman in the service.

“My husband and I's experiences were both honorable, they're just very different," Miller said. “I feel like as a woman, my voice and my opinion were not always heard as much as my male counterparts. I had to work extra hard to build my credibility in my skillset.”

Frank Morrow, executive director of the Clermont County Veterans Service Office, said he decided they needed a specific ceremony to recognize women’s contributions that are often overlooked.

“Women don't always get the recognition that they deserve, especially in military,” Morrow said. “They face challenges, certain biases, certain combat biases, but they're making strides every day.”

Miller said that’s what made the first all-female ceremony even more special.

“I absolutely hope that that some young girl can find their hopes and dreams in the Air Force," said Miller.

