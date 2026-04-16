'Giant field of Skittles' | Historic Franklin Township farm plans to add more flowers, wildlife

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Abby's Farm sits in Franklin Township just east of Cincinnati.

The historic property, now a wedding venue, is owned by Joby Houck.

Houck has secured a federal grant to add extra beauty and wildlife to about 38 acres of the property.

“It’ll look like a giant field of Skittles, we’re hoping, when it’s all done," Houck said.

Houck is working with the Cincinnati Nature Center to add natural grasses, wildflowers, pollinators and even a butterfly habitat.

WATCH: See the early steps to transforming the property into full bloom

Franklin Township farm will soon look like 'giant field of Skittles'

The area is already home to several species of birds, wildlife and fish that live in ponds across the property.

Olivia Espinoza, the associate director of Conservation for the Cincinnati Nature Center, told me more about what's being planted.

"Echinacea, which is purple cone flower, partridge pea, bundle flower, just a huge variety of native wildflowers," Espinoza said.

Espinoza has been driving her equipment around the property all week. She explained how the process works.

“We use a conservation drill, which is no till. It makes a little cut in the ground, lays the seed in it and then there’s a wheel that goes over those cuts," Espinoza said.

WCPO 9 News WCPO 9 News Reporter Sam Harasimowicz and Cincinnati Nature Center's Olivia Espinoza

Espinoza said the process will take patience.

"So the seeds will really start to germinate this year. But it’s going to take three years for everything to really get established. So that saying I was telling you before, the first year it sleeps, the second year it creeps and the third year it leaps," Espinoza said.

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As the planting continues this week, Houck said this is a way to help show his gratitude for the land he owns.

“I’ve always been an outdoorsman, I’ve always loved the outdoors, you gotta give back," Houck said.