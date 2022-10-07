This 13-year-old's mom had a seizure on the highway. What she did next likely saved lives.

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl received an award for her bravery after the quick action she took in a medical emergency most likely saved lives, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Hayli DeWeese was in the car with her mother, Cheri Janson, on I-275 near State Route 125 on July 2 when her mother had a seizure and became unresponsive.

As the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway, OSHP said DeWeese was able to grab the wheel from the passenger seat and steer the vehicle until it came to a stop. DeWeese steered the vehicle as it crossed over the on-ramp from westbound State Route 125, down an embankment, across all lanes of State Route 125 and finally across the on-ramp from eastbound State Route 125.

OHSP said DeWeese successfully avoided collisions with multiple utility poles, traffic signs, a high-voltage electric tower as well as all other vehicles.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, DeWeese was able to calmly call 911 and give an accurate description of what happened and where they were, OSHP said.

Trooper Sara E. Mitchell, a trained paramedic, responded to the crash and said DeWeese's ability to remain calm in the dire situation was "nothing short of impressive," especially due to her age.

Mitchell also said DeWeese was able to give detailed information on her mom's medical condition.

OSHP said DeWeese's actions most definitely prevented serious injury or death to herself, her mother as well as anyone else on the highway at the time.

DeWeese was recognized with a Certificate of Appreciation by OSHP for the life-saving actions she took during the incident.

