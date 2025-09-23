Former Milford High School SRO arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student

MILFORD, Ohio — A former Miami Township police officer and school resource officer at Milford High School has been arrested after allegations were made that he'd had inappropriate communications with a student, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 51-year-old Andrew Warren Bobb was arrested on September 19 on charges of tampering with evidence and violating a protection order.

On August 22, a concerned citizen went to the sheriff's office to report "a possible inappropriate relationship" between a former Milford High School student and Bobb, who was the school's SRO at the time.

That person showed police a photo of Bobb and the student "in a state that would be inappropriate considering his former position," the sheriff's office said.

During the sheriff's office's investigation, officials found that Bobb had violated a civil protection order granted on the student's behalf, after the student's guardians learned of the inappropriate communications between the two.

A search of the cell phone seized from Bobb also determined he'd removed, destroyed and/or altered evidence on it. However, investigators determined the original photo shown to the sheriff's office was taken after the student had legally become an adult and after Bobb was no longer a police officer.

Authorities tracked Bobb down to Columbia, Tennessee, where he'd moved after leaving the Miami Township Police Department. With the help of the Maury County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, Bobb was arrested.

He was extradited back to Clermont County on September 20. On Monday, in court, a judge granted him a $50,000 bond, of which he must pay 10%.

The case has not yet gone before a grand jury, which could result in more charges against Bobb.

"No one is above the law, not even those who once wore the badge," said Clermont County Sheriff Chris Stratton in a press release. "This former officer betrayed the trust of the public and the values we swear to uphold. My office will pursue accountability without fear or favor. If you disgrace the uniform by committing a crime, expect consequences."