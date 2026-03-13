Phantom Theater returns to Kings Island, replacing Boo Blasters with a new interactive experience

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is bringing back one of its most beloved attractions. Phantom Theater, which originally ran from 1992 to 2002, has returned as "Phantom Theater Opening Nightmare," replacing Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, which closed in September 2025.

The reimagined experience brings back fan-favorite characters, including No Legs Larry and Maestro, and uses the same cars and ride system as the original attraction. The ride takes guests through a haunted opera house in a new interactive adventure.

In the attraction, lightning strikes the theater and releases notes from Maestro's organ. Guests are given flashlights and tasked with helping Larry light the way and guide guests to their seats.

"I think this one has a whole different meaning because people know it from 1992 to 2002. So the nostalgia of this, the interactive, is, you know, I think we're going to really blow people away," a Kings Island representative said.

Watch for a glimpse behind the scenes of Kings Islands' newest attraction:

Phantom Theater returns to Kings Island, replacing Boo Blasters

The ride's history stretches back decades. After the original Phantom Theater closed in 2002, the attraction became Scooby Doo's Haunted Castle from 2002 to 2010, before eventually becoming Boo Blasters on Boo Hill.

Kings Island is also auctioning off more than 100 items from Boo Blasters on Boo Hill. The online auction runs from March 18-27 and features props from the former ride, including life-size medieval knights, formerly-animated ghosts, themed directional signage, dimensional characters and more.

Provided by Kings Island

Prospective buyers can review available lots and bid as often as they'd like before the highest bidders are chosen on March 27. Winners will be contacted by email to complete their purchase and arrange pickup.

"This is an incredible way for park fans to pay their final respects to the former ride and own a piece of Kings Island history," Steve Ryan, director of retail at Kings Island, said in a release about the auction. "From the ride's most well-known scenes to signage, props and more, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill can live on inside the homes of its devoted riders."

The new Phantom Theater attraction will open when the park opens for the summer on April 18.