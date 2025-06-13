Former Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy found guilty of raping a child

BATAVIA, Ohio — A former Clermont County Sheriff's Deputy faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of multiple felonies, including rape of a child under 13.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said he intends to seek the maximum sentence possible for 50-year-old Brigham Jones.

The trial, which began June 9, lasted four days.

Jones was indicted on July 25, 2024 on 33 different charges, including rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. On Friday, a Clermont County jury found him guilty of all 33 charges.

According to Tekulve, the case was investigated initially back in 2013, but prosecution was declined then; the Clermont County Sheriff's Office re-opened the case in 2024 after the victim, now an adult, came forward a second time, Tekulve said.

Jones worked as a sheriff's deputy for the Clermont County Sheriff's Office from 2013 to 2020; he was terminated after an internal investigation was launched over a different victim. Jones ultimately pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of sexual imposition in that case.

According to a Facebook post announcing Jones' employment with the sheriff's office, he previously worked in the Clermont County jail as a corrections officer.

Jones is currently scheduled to be sentenced on July 17 at 1 p.m.