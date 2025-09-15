Father arrested, mother indicted but still at large after their infant died

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people have been indicted on endangering children after their infant died at a Clermont County hospital in the spring, according to the Clermont County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said 37-year-old Daniel Brose and 24-year-old Olivia Palmer were indicted by a grand jury on the charges. Brose has been arrested, but Palmer remains at large, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said on April 9 at around 5:57 a.m., sheriff's deputies and Monroe Township emergency responders were called for an unresponsive infant at a home in the Hi-View Estates Mobile Home Park.

EMS took the infant to Clermont Mercy Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Clermont County sheriff's deputies searched the home where the infant was found and discovered drug paraphernalia; after a search of the couple's electronic devices, deputies determined that Palmer had not been truthful with them during interviews.

Deputies found videos on electronics from the home that showed Palmer appearing impaired the night the baby was taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office said Palmer admitted she was impaired while co-sleeping with the baby and Brose in the same bed.

Both parents each face one count of endangering children.

Brose is being held in the Clermont County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Palmer's location can contact the sheriff's office at 513.732.7510.