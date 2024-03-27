Clermont County father accused of killing 3 sons pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

BATAVIA, Ohio — Chad Doerman, the Clermont County father accused of executing his three young sons in the front yard of his home in 2023, has entered a new plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Doerman's attorneys filed the plea more than nine months after his arrest and initial not guilty plea. They claim he was not legally sane at the time of the shootings.

The filing comes one week after Judge Richard P. Ferenc ruled that Doerman's Miranda Rights were violated while Clermont County sheriff's deputies interrogated him. The sheriff's office originally announced, not long after Doerman's arrest, that he had confessed to shooting 4-year-old Hunter, 7-year-old Clayton and 3-year-old Chase execution-style.

Ferenc ruled that all statements he made to investigators during his interrogation, including his alleged confession, would not be allowed at trial after investigators ignored his request for a lawyer and interrogated him for three hours anyway.

RELATED | Judge: Doerman's Miranda Rights were violated, interrogation not allowed at trial

Now, Ferenc has ordered a psychiatric examination that must be completed on or before April 26.

Facing 21 separate charges connected to the shooting, Ferenc said Doerman must remain behind bars. His evaluation will be done at the Clermont County Jail.

READ MORE

'The most heinous, monstrous crime': Man accused of killing his 3 sons confesses, sheriff's office says

GRAPHIC: Document reveals new details about how Chad Doerman allegedly murdered his 3 sons in Monroe Township

Chad Doerman's lawyers want his confession thrown out, saying police ignored requests for counsel