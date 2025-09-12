Clermont County couple indicted after infant's death in April

CINCINNATI — A Clermont County couple has been indicted in connection with their infant's death earlier this year.

Officials responded to the Hi-Vew Estates Mobile Home Park in Monroe Township just before 6 a.m. April 9 after receiving a report about an unresponsive infant. That child was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives from the sheriff's office responded to both the hospital and the home, executing search warrants and interviewing the infant's parents. They said they discovered the child's mother, 24-year-old Olivia Palmer, had lied about what happened that night and located videos of her "appearing to be impaired."

Palmer admitted to co-sleeping with the baby and the baby's father, 37-year-old Daniel Brose, while impaired.

Brose was taken into custody on Sept. 11 and indicted on one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. He remains in jail with a $10,000 cash bond until his next court date.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said Palmer remains at large. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call officials at 513-732-2231.