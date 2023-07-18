Cincinnati Children's to construct new medical building in Eastgate

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital plans to extend its roots to Clermont County with a new medical building announced for Eastgate.

The new facility will be a medical building intended to house an outpatient surgery center, specialty clinics and an urgent care. The two-story building will sit on Ivy Pointe Boulevard and will span nearly 110,000 square feet.

The site will consolidate two already existing Cincinnati Children's facilities — one in Anderson Township and an existing medical office in Eastgate.

Cincinnati Children's said the aim of the new facility is to increase the availability of specialized medical services in the Eastgate area.

"We're making this investment so that the children of Clermont County as well as communities to the east can receive world-class healthcare closer to their homes," said Dr. Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children's, in a press release.

According to a press release from Cincinnati Children's, the Eastgate location will hold dedicated spaces for a variety of patient needs, including outpatient medical and surgical specialty clinics, occupational and physical therapy, sports physical therapy, speech therapy, audiology services, ophthalmology and partial hospitalization and outpatient programs for mental health.

In addition, the new building will have its own laboratory to help expedite test results and a pharmacy, where patients can pick up their prescriptions as soon as they're issued. The facility will also house X-ray and MRI services.

Preparation of the new site began in July and construction is expected to begin in the fall. The medical facility should take about two years to complete; Cincinnati Children's said its new Eastgate location expects to begin seeing patients in the summer of 2025.