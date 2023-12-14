Police: One dead after early morning crash on SR-125 in Clermont County

BETHEL, Ohio — One person is dead after an early morning crash on State Route 125.

Police said the crash happened near 1050 SR-125; police were called to the scene at around 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash; the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle died, police said.

Police did not say how many people were inside or if anyone else had been injured.

Police did not identify the person who died as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, Union police said.