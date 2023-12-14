Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyBethel

Actions

Police: One dead after early morning crash on SR-125 in Clermont County

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 10:10:11-05

BETHEL, Ohio — One person is dead after an early morning crash on State Route 125.

Police said the crash happened near 1050 SR-125; police were called to the scene at around 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash; the 34-year-old man driving the vehicle died, police said.

Police did not say how many people were inside or if anyone else had been injured.

Police did not identify the person who died as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, Union police said.

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Woman dead after Wednesday evening crash in Butler County Adam 'Pacman' Jones pleaded guilty to charges from 'unruly' behavior at CVG Toy Shop volunteers needed at The Salvation Army

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.