Three cars stolen in Bethel in one day, including one recovered by investigators in Georgia

BETHEL, Ohio — Three vehicles were stolen in Bethel in less than 12 hours, Bethel police said. One made it all the way to Georgia before it was found.

Two vehicles were taken from the driveway of a home on N. East Street Monday shortly after midnight. Investigators said the homeowners didn't realize they were missing until they called police around 6 a.m.

A short time later, police said they found the first stolen vehicle, a 2016 Ford Focus, on Dean Road in Bethel after being involved in a crash. The driver allegedly fled the scene and has not been found.

The second vehicle, a white 2013 Kia Sorento is still missing. According to police, the vehicle has a license plate of JUS8820.

Around 12:30 p.m. police got a report for a third stolen vehicle, a 2017 Honda Civic. This time, it was stolen from the Taco Bell parking lot on W. Plane Street. According to an incident report, police found the vehicle shortly after midnight Tuesday in Acworth, Georgia. Acworth police arrested Allen Marquis Brock, 20, and charged him with receiving stolen property and bringing stolen property into the state. According to the report, Brock was listed as a missing person out of Toledo, Ohio.

Police have not said if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Officer Haas at the Bethel Police Department at 513-734-2256.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

