Fire chief: Two dead, one hospitalized after house explosion in Bethel

BETHEL, Ohio — Two people are dead after a house exploded in Bethel Tuesday morning, according to Bethel-Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper.

Cooper said crews were dispatched to the home on Joy Vic Drive at around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday morning. The home was severely damaged and still actively burning when WCPO crews arrived.

Cooper said the explosion was strong enough that it sent debris throughout the neighborhood and caused minor damage to nearby homes.

A third person was taken to the hospital with burns, but Cooper said he did not have an update on that person's condition.

Neighbors near the home said at least a portion of the home exploded, making a noise so loud it woke them up.

Doorbell camera captures moment house explodes in Ohio

"Roughly 9 o'clock, I was sleeping, got woke by a huge explosion," said Derrick Gullett, a neighbor who lives nearby. "Fell out of bed, come outside, seen a gentleman running from the residence that was currently working inside the residence. It's shocking. His hair was still on fire when he was out."

Gullett said the man told him he'd been working inside on the home's furnace when "all of a sudden it popped and exploded."

He said the couple who lived in the home were sweet, lovely people with several cats.

Cooper also mentioned that there were several cats in the home and the area when crews arrived. Fire crews were able to get the flames controlled within 45 minutes of their arrival, but Cooper said officials will likely be on scene for much of the day.

The investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing and being conducted by the State Fire Marshal's office, Cooper said.

This is the moment a home explodes on Vic Joy Court in Bethel. The coroner was on scene. Two people live in the home. Neighbors say a man showed up to work on the heater. After the home exploded, neighbors say they saw the worker run away with his hair on fire.