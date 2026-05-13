Bethel police chief under investigation, placed on paid administrative leave

BETHEL, Ohio — Village of Bethel Police Department Chief Chad Essert has been placed on administrative leave, according to a memo obtained by WCPO.

The memo, sent to Essert by Mayor Jay Noble, notifies the chief that he was placed on leave starting May 8 pending investigation.

The formal investigation will look into "allegations involving (Essert's) conduct related to the operations of the Bethel Police Department," the memo says. Essert began his term as Bethel police chief in October 2021.

An attorney representing the village told WCPO that the Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the allegations.

Essert's alleged conduct has not been made public.

During his leave, the memo says Essert will not be able to conduct village business or enter village property unless directed to do so by the mayor or Acting Police Chief Donald Fourth. It also says Essert should not report to work, perform work duties or contact other village employees regarding the investigation.

The memo notes the move is not a "disciplinary measure," and Essert would remain in paid status.

In 2023, WCPO's I-Team reported on Essert's career, finding that before he became the Bethel police chief, he had been terminated or forced to resign from three of his previous six policing jobs. His personnel records from those departments, obtained by WCPO, show he was cited for alleged misconduct as a police officer, including a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a female officer, intimidation of witnesses, untruthfulness and disobeying orders.

WCPO will update this story when more information becomes available.