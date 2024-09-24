Village of Batavia council hears hours of fiery testimony as they consider nearly 800-home development

BATAVIA, Ohio — Nearly 30 people waited outside the doors of the Village of Batavia in the rain well over an hour before a council meeting was set to begin Monday.

Some people brought chairs with them in preparation for a long wait to ensure they had a chance to share their thoughts on a 794-home development proposed for the land right beside the Clermont County Airport on Clough Pike.

Lauren Webb and her daughter, Leela, showed up early to ensure they got in after they were among the dozens locked outside when a zoning meeting reached fire code capacity last week.

"We wanted to speak," Lauren said.

Leela goes to Batavia Elementary School and said she was concerned that an influx of development would increase the class sizes at her small school.

"I love, like, it's so small. I like that feeling of knowing everyone in my grade, and I like that my principals know, like, everyone in the school," she said.

Leela said she wrote the speech she read to the council.

"In a representative democracy, your job is to represent the people," she said to the council members.

Lauren worried the potential 15-year-long tax abatement afforded to the new residents of the development would add students to the school district without providing additional resources for the district.

"There isn't funds because of the tax abatement to hire new teachers or do more buildings," she said. "It's not a safe environment for our kids."

In addressing the crowd ahead of public comment, council member David Pryor said he was setting the record straight and agreed with many in the crowd that the population density of the development was a problem.

"800 homes is insane," Pryor said.

On the other hand, Pryor said there had been a massive "game of telephone" happening in the area, and he rebuked the idea council was ramming through plans without listening to folks in the region.

"'This is just a matter of just shoving it through because that's how we feel.' That is false. That is not true," Pryor said.

After defending the plan as is at the last meeting, developer representative Jeff Hayes said there is wiggle room from the developer's standpoint on the sheer number of homes to be built.

"We're not saying this is a take it or leave it kind of thing," he said.

At the end of public comment, Pryor moved to have the developers meet with staff to address all of the concerns brought up during the meeting including safety, traffic and more.

He said the developer would need to present a revised plan to council by their next meeting, Oct. 15, for considerations still under first reading.