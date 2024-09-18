Controversial Batavia housing complex gets approval to move ahead despite neighbor opposition

BATAVIA, Ohio — The Village of Batavia Zoning and Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve a near-800-unit housing development Tuesday evening after hours of testimony from people from both the Village of Batavia and Batavia Township railing against the project.

The vote pushed final approval for the large scale development to the village council.

So many people attended the meeting that the room reached capacity, and dozens were left outside town hall in a line wrapping around the block.

The line of people who showed up to speak, but are not allowed in, stretches around the block.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/46scNEgXq1 — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) September 17, 2024

Michelle Snyder was one person left to stand in the rain.

"I see frustrated people," she said.

Snyder is a member of the Batavia School District, and said she was concerned the 15-year tax abatement offered to people moving into the district as part of a tax incentive program called the Community Reinvestment Area would starve area schools of funding.

She was frustrated officials didn't move the meeting to a larger venue.

"'Oh, wait, we're at capacity. Oh, wait, we didn't know there would be this many people.' They did. They could have planned better," Snyder said.

Clermont County's auditor, Linda Fraley, was also kept outside in the overflow line.

She said her office had been receiving calls from people concerned their taxes would rise due to the benefits allowed to the people in the new development.

She said fire services could be particularly strained.

"We're talking a lot of money, and it's not only the money, they're going to have to provide the services," Fraley said.

Dozens also spoke in support of the Clermont County Airport that sits directly beside the proposed development.

Sporty's Pilot Shop CEO Michael Wolf said he fears the new homes could threaten the airport.

"Putting a large development right by an airport is the end of the airport," Wolf said.

He's been running a business at the airport for more than 50 years.

PREVIOUS: Proposed Batavia neighborhood development causes tax concerns for Clermont County officials

"Planes are flying over people's house all day long, they complain, that shuts the airport down," he said.

Two Zoning Commission members asked a developer representative about the potential of building fewer homes on the land to lower population density in the region, but the representative hesitated to offer a reduction.

He, instead, pointed to the plan's doubling of open space compared to zoning requirements as proof they approached the plan in good faith.

In a written response to multiple WCPO questions, Mayor Scott Runck backed the project.

"While growth may come with its difficulties, it's a crucial step towards progress," Runck wrote. "We need to balance the concerns with the benefits and keep in mind that while growth is never easy, it is indeed necessary for our community's future."

In response to concerns over the fire district, Runck said calls for service in similar developments in the region has been low, though he acknowledged it's impossible to predict how many calls for service could come from the new development.

As for concerns about the school district, Runck said the burden on the district must be weighed against the benefits for the region.





"As for the schools, the impact will be mixed. Some new residents will already be part of the district, some will be empty nesters, and others will bring new students, which means the change in school population will be gradual rather than sudden.



Overall, while I acknowledge the concerns, it’s important to weigh them against the benefits of development and to consider that these impacts might be more manageable than anticipated."

The full Village of Batavia council will consider the development at their next meeting on Monday Sept. 23.